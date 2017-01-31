Status: Production As of November 12, 2016
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
No Poster Available
2017 | Comedy
Follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival and rediscover their sisterhoods and wild sides.
Follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival and rediscover their sisterhoods and wild sides. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast more cast
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
Follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival and rediscover their sisterhoods and wild sides.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Also Known As
- Untitled Girl's Trip Project
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Girls Trip on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback