Girls Trip

Status: Production As of November 12, 2016

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

2017 | Comedy

Follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival and rediscover their sisterhoods and wild sides. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, July 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Malcolm D. Lee

Screenwriter

Kenya Barris
Tracy Oliver

Companies

Universal Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Follows four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival and rediscover their sisterhoods and wild sides.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Comedy
Also Known As
  • Untitled Girl's Trip Project

Related Links

