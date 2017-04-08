|

The film follows 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella Thorne), sheltered since childhood with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures out to play he... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Scott Speer



Screenwriter

Eric Kirsten



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

Not Available

The film follows 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella Thorne), sheltered since childhood with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures out to play her guitar for travelers. One night, she meets Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger) whom she has secretly admired for years. She hides her condition from him, and the two embark on a uniquely powerful romance. Rob Riggle plays Katie’s loving and compassionate father, Jack, who endeavors to give his daughter a good life.

official plot version from openroadfilms.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on a 2006 Japanese film, TAIYO NO UTA.

Based on a 2006 Japanese film, TAIYO NO UTA. “We were swept off our feet by this romantic film,” stated Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films. “The movie had men and women

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links