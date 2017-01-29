Movie Insider

Brigsby Bear

Tabs

Status: Completed As of January 29, 2017

Completed: Awaiting release by distributor; release date not yet announced.

2017 | Comedy | 1hr, 30m

The film centers on the creator of a children’s TV show who must deal with the program’s cancellation. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

TBA, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Dave McCary

Screenwriter

Companies

Sony Pictures Classics

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The film centers on the creator of a children’s TV show who must deal with the program’s cancellation.

Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The film was sold for $5 million at Sundance (1/29/17).

