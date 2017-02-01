Movie Insider

Small Great Things

Status: Development As of February 1, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama Adaptation

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Centers on a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital who’s ordered not touch the baby of a white supremacist couple. When the baby dies in her care, she’s then taken to court by the couple.
  • Based on Jodi Picoult’s novel.

