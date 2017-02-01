Status: Development As of February 1, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
TBA | Drama Adaptation
Centers on a labor/delivery nurse who takes care of newborns at a Connecticut hospital who’s ordered not touch the baby of a white supremacist couple. When the baby dies in her care, she’s then taken to court by the couple.
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production CompaniesAmblin Partners
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on Jodi Picoult’s novel.
