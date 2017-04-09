Status: Pre-Production As of April 9, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.
TBA | Comedy Romance
The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Eugenio Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Faris) that he’s her husband.
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Eugenio Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Faris) that he’s her husband.
Trivia & Production Notes
- A remake of the 1987 romantic comedy.
- The original movie will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles (Variety, 3/6/17).
