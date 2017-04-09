Movie Insider

Overboard

Tabs

Status: Pre-Production As of April 9, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Comedy Romance

The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Eugenio Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Fari... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Bob Fisher

Screenwriter

Bob Fisher
Rob Greenberg

Companies

Lionsgate & 4 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Eugenio Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Faris) that he’s her husband.
modified plot formulation from variety.com

Comedy Romance Remake Romantic Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A remake of the 1987 romantic comedy.
  • The original movie will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles (Variety, 3/6/17).

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 32
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #2
485 views yesterday

.Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates of the Caribbean...

Theatrical Trailer
454 views yesterday

.Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Theatrical Trailer #2
381 views yesterday

.Justice League
Justice League

Theatrical Trailer #1
365 views yesterday

.IT
IT

Teaser Trailer
321 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

[Watch] First Trailer for Colin Trevorrow's 'The Book of Henry'

[Watch] 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

[Watch] First Trailer: 'Jusice League'

[Watch] Redband Trailer: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Production Starts on CBS' 'Winchester'

'Wonder Woman': Watch the Origin Trailer

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' New Trailer & Poster

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Pirates of the Caribbean:...
The Fate of the Furious poster
The Fate of the Furious
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster
Guardians of the Galaxy V...
IT poster
IT
The Mummy poster
The Mummy
Unforgettable poster
Unforgettable