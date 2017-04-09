Will See 187 Won't See 7

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Bob Fisher



Screenwriter

Bob Fisher

Rob Greenberg



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Eugenio Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht. He’s then convinced by a single, working-class mom (Anna Faris) that he’s her husband.

modified plot formulation from variety.com

Trivia & Production Notes

A remake of the 1987 romantic comedy.

A remake of the 1987 romantic comedy. The original movie will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles (Variety, 3/6/17).

