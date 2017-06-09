Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the he... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 16, 2017 2D/3D
Coming Soon (6 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAG General Audiences
Storylines 2 more
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage.
official plot version from disney.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- A third film in the Cars franchise series. Sequel to Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011).
- The film will feature a tribute to Hayao Miyazaki's film The Castle of Cagliostro in a form of an old Citroën 2CV.
- Director Brian Fee was a storyboard artist on Cars and Cars 2.
- "McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in Cars 1,” explains first-time Pixar director Brian Fee (Entertainment Weekly, 1/5/17).