Cars 3 From this moment, everything will change.

Cars 3 movie poster

2017 | G | Adventure Family

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the he... more

Friday, June 16, 2017 2D/3D

Cast more cast

Owen Wilson
Lightning McQueen (voice)
Larry the Cable Guy
Mater (voice)
Bonnie Hunt
Sally Carrera (voice)
Cheech Marin
Ramone (voice)
Cristela Alonzo
Cruz Ramirez (voice)
Armie Hammer
Jackson Storm (voice)
DIRECTOR

Brian Fee

Screenwriter

Robert L. Baird
Dan Gerson

Companies

Walt Disney Pictures & 1 more

Rating MPAA

G General Audiences

Storylines 2 more

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage.
official plot version from disney.com

Adventure Family Animation Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A third film in the Cars franchise series. Sequel to Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011).
  • The film will feature a tribute to Hayao Miyazaki's film The Castle of Cagliostro in a form of an old Citroën 2CV.
  • Director Brian Fee was a storyboard artist on Cars and Cars 2.
  • "McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in Cars 1,” explains first-time Pixar director Brian Fee (Entertainment Weekly, 1/5/17).

