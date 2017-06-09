|

G

|

Adventure

Family

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the he... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

2D/3D

Coming Soon (6 days to go!) Watch Trailer



Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Brian Fee



Screenwriter

Robert L. Baird

Dan Gerson



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 2 more

G General Audiences

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage.

official plot version from disney.com

Trivia & Production Notes

A third film in the Cars franchise series. Sequel to Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011).

A third film in the Cars franchise series. Sequel to Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011). The film will feature a tribute to Hayao Miyazaki's film The Castle of Cagliostro in a form of an old Citroën 2CV.

The film will feature a tribute to Hayao Miyazaki's film The Castle of Cagliostro in a form of an old Citroën 2CV. Director Brian Fee was a storyboard artist on Cars and Cars 2.

Director Brian Fee was a storyboard artist on Cars and Cars 2. "McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in Cars 1,” explains first-time Pixar director Brian Fee (Entertainment Weekly, 1/5/17).

More Cars Movies 2

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links