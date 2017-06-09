A terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean's fiercest creatures. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 16, 2017
Coming Soon (6 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
—
CompaniesEntertainment Studios Motion Pictures & 2 more
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling.
official plot version from 47metersdownmovie.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Described as Gravity but underwater.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- 47 Meters Down Official Site
- 47 Meters Down Official Twitter
- 47 Meters Down Official Instagram
- 47 Meters Down Official Facebook
- 47 Meters Down Tickets + Showtimes
- 47 Meters Down Buy/Rent Digital
- 47 Meters Down on Amazon
- 47 Meters Down on IMDb