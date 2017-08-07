Status: Production As of May 27, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming in Vancouver, Canada.
2018 | Action Adventure
Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the wise-cracking mercenary Deadpool. Cable, the future offspring of Cyclops will appear.
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 1, 2018
Ryan Reynolds
Wade / Deadpool
Zazie Beetz
Domino
Josh Brolin
Nathan Summers / Cable
Morena Baccarin
Vanessa
Brianna Hildebrand
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
from foxmovies.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Sequel to 2016's Deadpool.
- Deadpool director Tim Miller was originally eyed to direct the sequel but left the project over creative differences with Ryan Reynolds over the casting on Cable (The Wrap, 10/21/16).
- In the the Marvel comics, Domino is a mutant with telekinetic powers in the mercenary group Six Pack and later X-Force (Hollywood Reporter, 3/9/17).
