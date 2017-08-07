Movie Insider

Deadpool 2

Status: Production As of May 27, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. Filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Deadpool 2 movie poster
2018 | Action Adventure

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 1, 2018

Cast more cast

Ryan Reynolds
Wade / Deadpool
Zazie Beetz
Domino
Josh Brolin
Nathan Summers / Cable
Morena Baccarin
Vanessa
Brianna Hildebrand
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Jack Kesy
 
DIRECTOR

David Leitch

Screenwriter

Rhett Reese
Paul Wernick

Companies

20th Century Fox

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the wise-cracking mercenary Deadpool. Cable, the future offspring of Cyclops will appear.
from foxmovies.com

Action Adventure Comedy Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Sequel to 2016's Deadpool.
  • Deadpool director Tim Miller was originally eyed to direct the sequel but left the project over creative differences with Ryan Reynolds over the casting on Cable (The Wrap, 10/21/16).
  • In the the Marvel comics, Domino is a mutant with telekinetic powers in the mercenary group Six Pack and later X-Force (Hollywood Reporter, 3/9/17).

