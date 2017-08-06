Movie Insider

The Hate U Give

Status: Development As of March 24, 2016

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama Teen

Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn be... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

George Tillman, Jr.

Screenwriter

Audrey Wells

Companies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Drama Teen Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the Angela Thomas' debut novel.
  • Regina Hall will play Lisa, Starr's mother while Russell Hornsby is playing Starr's father, while Lamar Johnson will play Seven, Starr's older brother (8/6/17).
  • A 16-year-old girl witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend and as a result is torn between very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

