|

Drama

Teen

Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn be... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

George Tillman, Jr.



Screenwriter

Audrey Wells



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the Angela Thomas' debut novel.

Based on the Angela Thomas' debut novel. Regina Hall will play Lisa, Starr's mother while Russell Hornsby is playing Starr's father, while Lamar Johnson will play Seven, Starr's older brother (8/6/17).

Regina Hall will play Lisa, Starr's mother while Russell Hornsby is playing Starr's father, while Lamar Johnson will play Seven, Starr's older brother (8/6/17). A 16-year-old girl witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend and as a result is torn between very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links