Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
Amandla Stenberg
Starr
Lamar Johnson
Seven
Follows a 16-year-old girl named Starr who grew up in a poverty-stricken slum, but now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
- Based on the Angela Thomas' debut novel.
- Regina Hall will play Lisa, Starr's mother while Russell Hornsby is playing Starr's father, while Lamar Johnson will play Seven, Starr's older brother (8/6/17).
