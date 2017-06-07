No Poster Available
TBA | Drama Period
Tom Hanks
Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwise not know what is going on in the world.
Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwi... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
ProducersGary Goetzman
Tom Hanks
Cast more cast—
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwise not know what is going on in the world.
from deadline.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the October 2016 novels by Paulette Jiles.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- News Of The World on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback