Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwi... more

Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwise not know what is going on in the world.

from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the October 2016 novels by Paulette Jiles.

