TBA | Drama Period

Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwi... more

Gary Goetzman
Tom Hanks

Luke Davies

20th Century Fox & 2 more

Set in 1870, a road trip through the untamed West is taken by unlikely traveling partners. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Texan, travels from town to town to read the news to locals who would otherwise not know what is going on in the world.
from deadline.com

Drama Period

  • Based on the October 2016 novels by Paulette Jiles.

