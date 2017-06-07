Movie Insider

Linda and Monica

Tabs

Status: Development As of June 7, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

poster not available

No Poster Available


TBA | Drama True Story

Linda Tripp, a White House aide, secretly records 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky's revelations of sexual liasons with President Bill Clinton in the White House. Tripp leaks the tape t... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

Producers

Todd Black
Jason Blumenthal
Steve Tisch

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Flint Wainess

Companies

Amazon Studios & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Linda Tripp, a White House aide, secretly records 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky's revelations of sexual liasons with President Bill Clinton in the White House. Tripp leaks the tape to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who is investigating Whitewater.
from variety.com

Drama True Story

Trivia & Production Notes

  • A movie about the relationship between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp.

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Share + Send
News Updates 10
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me