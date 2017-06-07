Status: Development As of June 7, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
TBA | Drama True Story
Jason Blumenthal
Steve Tisch
Linda Tripp, a White House aide, secretly records 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky's revelations of sexual liasons with President Bill Clinton in the White House. Tripp leaks the tape to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who is investigating Whitewater.
Linda Tripp, a White House aide, secretly records 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky's revelations of sexual liasons with President Bill Clinton in the White House. Tripp leaks the tape t... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
ProducersTodd Black
Jason Blumenthal
Steve Tisch
Cast more cast—
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
—
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Linda Tripp, a White House aide, secretly records 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky's revelations of sexual liasons with President Bill Clinton in the White House. Tripp leaks the tape to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who is investigating Whitewater.
from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- A movie about the relationship between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp.
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- Linda and Monica on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback