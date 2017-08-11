Movie Insider

The Buddy Games

Status: Production As of June 27, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. The film will begin shooting August 2017 in Vancouver.

  • August 2017: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
TBA | Comedy

A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figu...

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Josh Duhamel

Screenwriter

Jude Weng
Josh Duhamel
Bob Schwartz

Storyline

A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.
from deadline.com

