Status: Production As of June 27, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins. The film will begin shooting August 2017 in Vancouver.
- August 2017: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
TBA | Comedy
Jude Weng
A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Jude Weng
Josh Duhamel
Bob Schwartz
Production CompaniesWWE Studios
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play the Buddy Game. That is a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.
from deadline.com
Shooting Locations
