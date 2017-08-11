Status: Post-Production As of August 11, 2017
Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.
2018 | Adventure Comedy
Adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson, his crime-solving partner. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, November 9, 2018
Cast more cast
Will Ferrell
Sherlock Holmes
John C. Reilly
Watson
Rob Brydon
Inspector Lestrade
Rebecca Hall
Dr. Grace Hart
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
Trivia & Production Notes
- Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes tales.
Also Known As
- Untitled Cohen Comedy Project
- Untitled Sherlock Holmes Project
