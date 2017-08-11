Will See 141 Won't See 36

No Poster Available

|

Adventure

Comedy

Adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson, his crime-solving partner. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen



Screenwriter

Etan Cohen



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

Adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson, his crime-solving partner.

Trivia & Production Notes

Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes tales.

Also Known As

Untitled Cohen Comedy Project

Untitled Sherlock Holmes Project

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links