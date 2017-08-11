Movie Insider

Holmes & Watson

Tabs

Status: Post-Production As of August 11, 2017

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added.

poster not available

No Poster Available


2018 | Adventure Comedy

Adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson, his crime-solving partner. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, November 9, 2018

Cast more cast

Will Ferrell
Sherlock Holmes
John C. Reilly
Watson
Rob Brydon
Inspector Lestrade
Kelly MacDonald
 
Rebecca Hall
Dr. Grace Hart
Ralph Fiennes
 
Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen

Screenwriter

Etan Cohen

Companies

Sony Pictures & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

Adventures of master detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson, his crime-solving partner.

Adventure Comedy

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes tales.
Also Known As
  • Untitled Cohen Comedy Project
  • Untitled Sherlock Holmes Project

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links


Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Justice League poster
Justice League
The Hitman's Bodyguard poster
The Hitman's Bodyguard
mother! poster
mother!
IT poster
IT
Close Encounters of the Third Kind poster
Close Encounters of the T...
Kingsman: The Golden Circle poster
Kingsman: The Golden Circ...