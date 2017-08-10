Status: Development As of May 1, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Universal picked up the rights to the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman in 2013.
The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called th... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, June 28, 2019
Screenwriter
Paul Wernick
Rhett Reese
Craig Mazin
Storyline
The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called the Triplets. Problems arise when the Triplets become out of control assassins -- leading to the deadliest Triplet of them all, Cowboy Ninja Viking, being called in to take down his own brethren.
from deadline.com
- Based on the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo, which was published in 2009 by Image Comics.
