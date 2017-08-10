Movie Insider

Cowboy Ninja Viking

Status: Development As of May 1, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Universal picked up the rights to the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman in 2013.

2019 | Action Adventure

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 28, 2019

Cast more cast

Chris Pratt
Duncan
DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Paul Wernick
Rhett Reese
Craig Mazin

Companies

Universal Pictures & 4 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storyline

The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called the Triplets. Problems arise when the Triplets become out of control assassins -- leading to the deadliest Triplet of them all, Cowboy Ninja Viking, being called in to take down his own brethren.
from deadline.com

Action Adventure Drama

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo, which was published in 2009 by Image Comics.

