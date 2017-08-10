|

Action

Adventure

The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called th... more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

—

Screenwriter

Paul Wernick

Rhett Reese

Craig Mazin



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

The Cowboy Ninja Viking is the birth child of Doctor Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who recruits Multiple Personality Disorder patients to create a unit of counter-intelligence agents called the Triplets. Problems arise when the Triplets become out of control assassins -- leading to the deadliest Triplet of them all, Cowboy Ninja Viking, being called in to take down his own brethren.

from deadline.com

Trivia & Production Notes

Based on the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo, which was published in 2009 by Image Comics.

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links