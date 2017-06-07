|

PG-13

Action

Adventure

In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. more

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Michael Bay



Screenwriter

Akiva Goldsman

Art Marcum

Matt Holloway



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 4 more

PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of sci-fi action, language, and some innuendo

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

official plot version from paramount.com

Trivia & Production Notes

As Michael Bay told Entertainment Weekly, "It's kind of like a new Transformers. We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one. It's the first of a new trilogy. I'm not necessarily sure that I'm doing [the others], but that's what it's meant for (April, 2014)."

Transformers: Age of Extinction, which hits theaters on June 27, finds the government working to wipe out the Transformers.

Sequel to the 2014 film Transformers: Age of Extinction with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprising their respective roles.

The Transformers writing brain trust includes Akiva Goldsman has recruited Robert Kirkman, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Zak Penn and Jeff Pinkner.

Age of Extinction was a reboot of the previous three Transformers movies, but this new movie is expected to be different as it attempts to create a greater cinematic universe for Transformers (Hollywood Reporter, 1/4/16).

The villain/threat in the film will included a redesigned Megatron, the villainous robot from the first three Transformers movies (Hollywood Reporter, 5/31/16).

The villain/threat in the film will included a redesigned Megatron, the villainous robot from the first three Transformers movies (Hollywood Reporter, 5/31/16). On Tuesday (8/23/16), director Michael Bay confirmed on Twitter production started in Scotland and posted an Instagram photo from the new, rugged location.

Also Known As

Transformers 5

More Transformers Movies 7

