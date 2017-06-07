Movie Insider

Transformers: The Last Knight Without sacrifice, there can be no victory.

Tabs
Transformers: The Last Knight movie poster

Buy Advance Tix
2017 | PG-13 | Action Adventure

In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Coming Soon (11 days to go!) Watch Trailer
Add to Google Calendar

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Michael Bay

Screenwriter

Akiva Goldsman
Art Marcum
Matt Holloway

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 4 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of sci-fi action, language, and some innuendo

Storylines 4 more

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
official plot version from paramount.com

Action Adventure Sci-Fi Sequel

Trivia & Production Notes

  • As Michael Bay told Entertainment Weekly, "It's kind of like a new Transformers. We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one. It's the first of a new trilogy. I'm not necessarily sure that I'm doing [the others], but that's what it's meant for (April, 2014)."
  • Transformers: Age of Extinction, which hits theaters on June 27, finds the government working to wipe out the Transformers.
  • Sequel to the 2014 film Transformers: Age of Extinction with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprising their respective roles.
  • The Transformers writing brain trust includes Akiva Goldsman has recruited Robert Kirkman, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Zak Penn and Jeff Pinkner.
  • Age of Extinction was a reboot of the previous three Transformers movies, but this new movie is expected to be different as it attempts to create a greater cinematic universe for Transformers (Hollywood Reporter, 1/4/16).
  • The villain/threat in the film will included a redesigned Megatron, the villainous robot from the first three Transformers movies (Hollywood Reporter, 5/31/16).
  • On Tuesday (8/23/16), director Michael Bay confirmed on Twitter production started in Scotland and posted an Instagram photo from the new, rugged location.
Also Known As
  • Transformers 5

More Transformers Movies 7

Transformers poster
Transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen poster
Transformers: Revenge of...
Transformers: Dark of the Moon poster
Transformers: Dark of th...
Transformers 4: Age of Extinction poster
Transformers 4: Age of E...
poster not available
Bumblebee
poster not available
Transformers 7
poster not available
Transformers 8

Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

frames

Related Links

Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback
Watch Trailers 7
Theatrical Trailer
Theatrical Trailer 16,531 views
Share + Send
News Updates 77
 Other Movies: Popular Trailers
.The Mummy
The Mummy

Theatrical Trailer #3
555 views yesterday

.God of War
God of War

Theatrical Trailer
541 views yesterday

.It Comes At Night
It Comes At Night

Theatrical Trailer #2
492 views yesterday

.Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3

Theatrical Trailer #3
487 views yesterday

 Movie News Headlines

Steven Spielberg's 'The Papers' Cast Finalized

[Watch] Tom Cruise Crashes Plane in 'American Made' Trailer

[Watch] 'Paddington 2' Trailer: Marmalade-Loving Bear is Back

'Sausage Party' Director to Helm 'Jetsons' Movie

[Watch] Official Trailer for Sony's 'Emoji Movie'

[Watch] 'Blade Runner 2049' Full Trailer

[Watch] Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Trending: Top Upcoming Movies See all

Transformers: The Last Knight poster
Transformers: The Last Kn...
Despicable Me 3 poster
Despicable Me 3
Resident Evil: Vendetta poster
Resident Evil: Vendetta
Rough Night poster
Rough Night
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Spider-Man: Homecoming
All Eyez On Me poster
All Eyez On Me