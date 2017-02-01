Status: Production As of October 9, 2016
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
2018 | Adventure Family
A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes combining to thwart the evil Doc Walrus, voiced by John Cleese, and save the Arctic.
A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes combining to thwart the evil Doc Walrus, voiced by John Cleese, and save the Arctic. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, January 26, 2018
Cast more cast
Jeremy Renner
Swifty (voice)
James Franco
Lemmy (voice)
Alec Baldwin
PB (voice)
Omar Sy
Leopold (voice)
Heidi Klum
Jade, Bertha (voice)
Anjelica Huston
Magda (voice)
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 2 more
A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes combining to thwart the evil Doc Walrus, voiced by John Cleese, and save the Arctic.
modified plot formulation from ambidistribution.com
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Arctic Justice Thunder Squad on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback