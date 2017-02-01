Movie Insider

Arctic Justice Thunder Squad

Status: Production As of October 9, 2016

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

Arctic Justice Thunder Squad movie poster
2018 | Adventure Family

A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes combining to thwart the evil Doc Walrus, voiced by John Cleese, and save the Arctic. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, January 26, 2018

Cast more cast

Jeremy Renner
Swifty (voice)
James Franco
Lemmy (voice)
Alec Baldwin
PB (voice)
Omar Sy
Leopold (voice)
Heidi Klum
Jade, Bertha (voice)
Anjelica Huston
Magda (voice)
DIRECTOR

Aaron Woodley

Screenwriter

Bob Barlen
Cal Brunker

Companies

Open Road Films & 1 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines 2 more

A rag-tag group of inexperienced heroes combining to thwart the evil Doc Walrus, voiced by John Cleese, and save the Arctic.
modified plot formulation from ambidistribution.com

Adventure Family 3D Animation

News Updates 27
