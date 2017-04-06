Movie Insider

The Book of Henry Never leave things undone.

Status: Post-Production As of November 22, 2015

Post-Production: Filming completed; editing of shot film; music composition and recordings, as well as sound and visual effects being added. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted principal photography has wrapped in New York City.

The Book of Henry movie poster
2017 | PG-13 | Drama Teen | 1hr, 45m

When a boy who is being raised by his single mother develops feelings for the girl next door, he plots a murder to protect the girl from the ongoing harm of her father. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Colin Trevorrow

Screenwriter

Gregg Hurwitz

Companies

Focus Features & 2 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language

Storylines 4 more

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.
official plot version from focusfeatures.com

Drama Teen

Trivia & Production Notes

  • An original screenplay written by best-selling novelist Gregg Hurwitz (Tell No Lies, Don’t Look Back).

