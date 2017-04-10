Status: Development As of April 10, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Stephen Gaghan is on-board to direct and write the pic based on the hit video game.
Set in a dystopian New York City in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic. an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, commonly referred to as simply "The Division," is tasked with helping to rebuild ... more
Storyline
Set in a dystopian New York City in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic. an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, commonly referred to as simply "The Division," is tasked with helping to rebuild the Division's operations in Manhattan, investigating the nature of the outbreak and combating criminal activity in its wake.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the video game "Tom Clancy’s the Division" which developed and published by Ubisoft.
