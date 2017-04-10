Movie Insider

The Division

Status: Development As of April 10, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'. Stephen Gaghan is on-board to direct and write the pic based on the hit video game.

TBA | Action Video Game

Set in a dystopian New York City in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic. an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, commonly referred to as simply "The Division," is tasked with helping to rebuild ... more

To Be Announced (TBA)

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Stephen Gaghan

Screenwriter

Stephen Gaghan

Production Companies


Storyline

Set in a dystopian New York City in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic. an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, commonly referred to as simply "The Division," is tasked with helping to rebuild the Division's operations in Manhattan, investigating the nature of the outbreak and combating criminal activity in its wake.
Action Video Game

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the video game "Tom Clancy’s the Division" which developed and published by Ubisoft.
Also Known As
  • Tom Clancy’s the Division

