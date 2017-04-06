Status: Pre-Production As of April 6, 2017
Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Plan is to shoot in September 2017, for release in late 2018.
2018 | Drama True Story
Dick Cheney moves from Halliburton chief executive to become reputedly the most powerful Vice President in American history.
In Movie Theaters U.S.TBA, 2018
Cast more cast
Christian Bale
Dick Cheney
Steve Carell
Donald Rumsfeld
Amy Adams
Lynne Cheney
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
modified plot formulation from deadline.com
Also Known As
- Untitled Adam McKay/ Dick Cheney Project
