Status: Pre-Production As of April 6, 2017

Pre-Production: Key talent and film crew being hired; budgeting, preparing and planning of production schedule; approving final shooting script. Plan is to shoot in September 2017, for release in late 2018.

2018 | Drama True Story

In Movie Theaters U.S.

TBA, 2018

Cast more cast

Christian Bale
Dick Cheney
Steve Carell
Donald Rumsfeld
Amy Adams
Lynne Cheney
DIRECTOR

Adam McKay

Screenwriter

Adam McKay

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 2 more

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Dick Cheney moves from Halliburton chief executive to become reputedly the most powerful Vice President in American history.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

Drama True Story Political
Also Known As
  • Untitled Adam McKay/ Dick Cheney Project

Related Links

News Updates 22
