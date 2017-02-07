Status: Shutdown As of February 7, 2017
Shutdown: Activity halted.
TBA | Horror Suspense
Andrew Form
Brad Fuller
Expected to employ the found-footage technique and answer the decades-old question of why slasher Jason Voorhees can't be killed.
ProducersMichael Bay
Andrew Form
Brad Fuller
Also Known As
- Friday the 13th: Camp Blood
