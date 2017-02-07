Movie Insider

Friday the 13th

Status: Shutdown As of February 7, 2017

Shutdown: Activity halted.

TBA | Horror Suspense

Expected to employ the found-footage technique and answer the decades-old question of why slasher Jason Voorhees can't be killed. more

Producers

Michael Bay
Andrew Form
Brad Fuller

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Screenwriter

Aaron Guzikowski

Companies

Paramount Pictures & 3 more

Storylines 2 more

Horror Suspense Thriller Reboot
Also Known As
  • Friday the 13th: Camp Blood

News Updates 46
