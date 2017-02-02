Movie Insider

Assassin's Creed

3.42 / 5 stars (36 users)

2016 | PG-13 | Action Adventure

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he ... more

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Cast more cast

DIRECTOR

Justin Kurzel

Screenwriter

Bill Collage
Adam Cooper

Companies

20th Century Fox & 5 more

Rating MPAA

PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language

Storylines 3 more

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.
official plot version from foxmovies.com

Action Adventure Sci-Fi 3D Video Game Epic

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the popular video game of the same name.
  • The film was set to open August 7, 2015 but won't be ready in time, so it was pushed to 2016 (Variety, 9/18/14).

