Buy Tickets All Trailers
3.42 / 5 stars (36 users)
2016 | PG-13 | Action Adventure
Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.
Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he ... more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Wednesday, December 21, 2016
On DVDTuesday, March 21, 2017
Coming Soon (46 days to go!) Pre-Order
Cast more cast
Michael Fassbender
Desmond Miles
Jeremy Irons
Alan Rikkin
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAAPG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language
Storylines 3 more
Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.
official plot version from foxmovies.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the popular video game of the same name.
- The film was set to open August 7, 2015 but won't be ready in time, so it was pushed to 2016 (Variety, 9/18/14).
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Related Links
- Assassin's Creed Official Site
- Assassin's Creed Official Facebook
- Assassin's Creed Official Twitter
- Assassin's Creed Tickets + Showtimes
- Assassin's Creed on Amazon
- Assassin's Creed on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback