Status: Development As of June 7, 2017
Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.
No Poster Available
Drama Adaptation
The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.To Be Announced (TBA)
Cast more cast—
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Production Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storyline
The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents.
Trivia & Production Notes
- Based on the Micheline Aharonian Marcom novel.
