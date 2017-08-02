Movie Insider

Status: Development As of August 2, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama True Story

DIRECTOR

Daniel Barnz

Screenwriter

Daniel Barnz
Ryan Wash

Annapurna Pictures & 2 more

Ryan Wash, an openly gay male debater from inner-city Kansas, emerges from personal turmoil that includes the death of his mother, to set out on a life-long search to re-find home in the electrifying world of competitive debating. It is a world that simultaneously inspires and betrays him, until he embraces his own identity and revolutionizes the debate establishment. Wash wins the 2013 Cross Examination Association and National Debate Tournament championships.
modified plot formulation from deadline.com

  • Untitled Ryan Wash project

