Ryan Wash, an openly gay male debater from inner-city Kansas, emerges from personal turmoil that includes the death of his mother, to set out on a life-long search to re-find home in the electrifying ... more

Daniel Barnz



Daniel Barnz

Ryan Wash



Ryan Wash, an openly gay male debater from inner-city Kansas, emerges from personal turmoil that includes the death of his mother, to set out on a life-long search to re-find home in the electrifying world of competitive debating. It is a world that simultaneously inspires and betrays him, until he embraces his own identity and revolutionizes the debate establishment. Wash wins the 2013 Cross Examination Association and National Debate Tournament championships.

Untitled Ryan Wash project

