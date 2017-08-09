|

Drama

Adaptation

DIRECTOR

Andy Tennant



Screenwriter

Bekah Brunstetter

Rick Parks



Storyline

Follows a young widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a terrible storm. As the handyman grows closer to the family, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to deliver what we want, but the widow soon realizes he carries a secret connection to her past.

modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Based on the best-selling self-help book by Rhonda Byrne.

