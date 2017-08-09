Movie Insider

The Secret

Status: Development As of August 9, 2017

Development: Story selection and rights acquired; idea being crafted into usable script; financing and casting attachments sought; aiming for 'greenlight'.

TBA | Drama Adaptation

In Movie Theaters U.S.

To Be Announced (TBA)

DIRECTOR

Andy Tennant

Screenwriter

Bekah Brunstetter
Rick Parks

Production Companies


Rating MPAA

Storyline

Follows a young widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house during a terrible storm. As the handyman grows closer to the family, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to deliver what we want, but the widow soon realizes he carries a secret connection to her past.
modified plot formulation from hollywoodreporter.com

Drama Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the best-selling self-help book by Rhonda Byrne.

