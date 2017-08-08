Will See 3,238 Won't See 1,849

|

Action

Fantasy

James Cameron envisions a "trilogy-scaled arc of a story" for Avatar, but he did not reveal any plot details. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

James Cameron



Screenwriter

James Cameron

Rick Jaffa



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storyline

Not Available

James Cameron envisions a "trilogy-scaled arc of a story" for Avatar, but he did not reveal any plot details.

from mtv.com

Trivia & Production Notes

20th Century Fox will make three Avatar sequels. The three pictures will be filmed simultaneously with production beginning in 2013. The release of the first sequel will be in December 2016, with the second to follow in December 2017, and the third a year later (Deadline.com, 8/1/13).

20th Century Fox will make three Avatar sequels. The three pictures will be filmed simultaneously with production beginning in 2013. The release of the first sequel will be in December 2016, with the second to follow in December 2017, and the third a year later (Deadline.com, 8/1/13). Lightstorm Entertainment will work once again with Joe Letteri and his team at WETA Digital on the three films.

Lightstorm Entertainment will work once again with Joe Letteri and his team at WETA Digital on the three films. Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron has given a new update on the state of Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4: "I'm in the process of doing another pass through all three scripts right now. Just refining. That's in parallel with the design process. The design processors very mature at this point. We've been designing for about a year and a half. All the characters, settings and creatures are all pretty much [set]. (EW, 12/2015)

More Avatar Movies 2

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Related Links