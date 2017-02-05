Movie Insider

A Monster Calls

A Monster Calls movie poster

2016 | Adventure Adaptation

Follows 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) who attempts to deal with his mother's (Felicity Jones, who stars in Focus' fall release The Theory of Everything) illness and the bullying of his classm...

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, December 23, 2016
Friday, January 6, 2017

On DVD

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Cast more cast

Toby Kebbell
Conor’s father
Felicity Jones
Conor’s mother
Liam Neeson
Monster (voice)
Sigourney Weaver
 
Lewis MacDougall
Conor
Geraldine Chaplin
 
DIRECTOR

Juan Antonio Bayona

Screenwriter

Patrick Ness

Companies

Focus Features & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines

Follows 12-year-old Conor (Lewis MacDougall) who attempts to deal with his mother's (Felicity Jones, who stars in Focus’ fall release The Theory of Everything) illness and the bullying of his classmates by escaping into a fantastical world of monsters and fairy tales that explore courage, loss and faith.
official plot version from focusfeatures.com

Adventure Adaptation

Trivia & Production Notes

  • Based on the award-winning children's fantasy novel by Patrick Ness (the "Chaos Walking" trilogy).
  • Liam Neeson will star in performance-capture and voiceover as the nocturnally visiting monster of the title.
  • The creative team on A Monster Calls also includes production designer Eugenio Caballero, an Academy Award winner for Pan's Labyrinth who previously collaborated with the director on The Impossible; costume designer Steven Noble (The Theory of Everything); and cinematographer Óscar Faura, who shot both The Impossible and The Orphanage for Mr. Bayona.

Related Links

