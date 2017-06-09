Movie Insider

Black Panther

Status: Production As of June 9, 2017

Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.

Black Panther movie poster
2018 | Action Adventure

Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Friday, February 16, 2018

Cast

Chadwick Boseman
T'Challa / Black Panther
Lupita Nyong'o
Nakia
Michael B. Jordan
Erik Killmonger [villain]
Danai Gurira
Okoye
Winston Duke
M’Baku / Man-Ape [villain]
Forest Whitaker
Zuri
DIRECTOR

Ryan Coogler

Screenwriter

Mark Bailey
Joe Robert Cole

Companies

Marvel Studios & 3 more

Rating MPAA

Not Available

Storylines

Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder.
from variety.com

Action Adventure Sci-Fi Superhero

Trivia & Production Notes

  • The Black Panther was created by Stan Lee and the character fought along Captain America, The Avengers and The Fantastic Four. The Black Panther is considered the first black hero in mainstream comics.
  • The Black Panther character will debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (10/28/16).
  • In the comics, M’Baku was one of Wakanda’s most powerful warriors and one of T’Challa’s biggest rivals (Variety, 9/28/16).
  • Forest Whitaker will play the role of Zuri, an elder stateman in Wakanda. Florence Kasumba will reprise her Captain America: Civil War role as Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje. Daniel Kaluuya will play T’Challa confidant W’Kabi (Variety, 10/7/16).
Also Known As
  • Black Panther

