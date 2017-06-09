Status: Production As of June 9, 2017
Production: Finalizing production budget, filming the movie begins.
2018 | Action Adventure
Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder.
Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. more
In Movie Theaters U.S.Friday, February 16, 2018
Cast more cast
Chadwick Boseman
T'Challa / Black Panther
Lupita Nyong'o
Nakia
Michael B. Jordan
Erik Killmonger [villain]
Danai Gurira
Okoye
Winston Duke
M’Baku / Man-Ape [villain]
Forest Whitaker
Zuri
Continues Below Ad
DIRECTOR
Screenwriter
Companies
Rating MPAANot Available
Storylines 3 more
Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder.
from variety.com
Trivia & Production Notes
- The Black Panther was created by Stan Lee and the character fought along Captain America, The Avengers and The Fantastic Four. The Black Panther is considered the first black hero in mainstream comics.
- The Black Panther character will debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (10/28/16).
- In the comics, M’Baku was one of Wakanda’s most powerful warriors and one of T’Challa’s biggest rivals (Variety, 9/28/16).
- Forest Whitaker will play the role of Zuri, an elder stateman in Wakanda. Florence Kasumba will reprise her Captain America: Civil War role as Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje. Daniel Kaluuya will play T’Challa confidant W’Kabi (Variety, 10/7/16).
Also Known As
- Black Panther
More Marvel Universe Movies 11
Stay UpdatedGet the latest alerts by email
Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!
Ask Question Show Comments
Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames
Related Links
- Black Panther on IMDb
Submit additional information and/or report errors. Send Us Feedback