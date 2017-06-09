Will See 4,171 Won't See 788

|

Action

Adventure

Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder. more

In Movie Theaters U.S.

Nationwide

Nationwide Release

Cast more cast

Continues Below Ad

DIRECTOR

Ryan Coogler



Screenwriter

Mark Bailey

Joe Robert Cole



Companies

Rating MPAA

Storylines 3 more

Not Available

Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa, the prince of the African nation of Wakanda, who must take over the throne after his father’s murder.

from variety.com

Trivia & Production Notes

The Black Panther was created by Stan Lee and the character fought along Captain America, The Avengers and The Fantastic Four. The Black Panther is considered the first black hero in mainstream comics.

The Black Panther was created by Stan Lee and the character fought along Captain America, The Avengers and The Fantastic Four. The Black Panther is considered the first black hero in mainstream comics. The Black Panther character will debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (10/28/16).

The Black Panther character will debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (10/28/16). In the comics, M’Baku was one of Wakanda’s most powerful warriors and one of T’Challa’s biggest rivals (Variety, 9/28/16).

In the comics, M’Baku was one of Wakanda’s most powerful warriors and one of T’Challa’s biggest rivals (Variety, 9/28/16). Forest Whitaker will play the role of Zuri, an elder stateman in Wakanda. Florence Kasumba will reprise her Captain America: Civil War role as Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje. Daniel Kaluuya will play T’Challa confidant W’Kabi (Variety, 10/7/16).

Also Known As

Black Panther

More Marvel Universe Movies 11

Stay Updated Get the latest alerts by email

Questions & Answers Have a question about this movie? Ask it!

Autographed Memorabilia Custom Movie Frames

Related Links